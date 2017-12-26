Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile digital design motif pattern for women cloth front back and duppata print elements baroque ornament paisley abstract shape border Mughal pattern carpet wallpaper gift card hand made artwork.
Edit
patchwork background with different patterns
patchwork background with different patterns
Abstract vector set of scrapbook paper
Textile Design Background Illustration Pattern
Watercolor, hand drawn. Doodles on orange, red and blue colors. Seamless background pattern. Vector - stock.
patchwork background with different patterns
patchwork background with different patterns

See more

117026908

See more

117026908

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139651789

Item ID: 2139651789

Textile digital design motif pattern for women cloth front back and duppata print elements baroque ornament paisley abstract shape border Mughal pattern carpet wallpaper gift card hand made artwork.

Formats

  • 2880 × 3960 pixels • 9.6 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 727 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 364 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Stock_1

Digital Stock_1