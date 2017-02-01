Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile digital design motif pattern for women cloth front back and duppata print elements baroque ornament paisley abstract shape border Mughal pattern carpet wallpaper gift card hand made artwork.
Edit
cable wire pipe
PVC Piping hanging underpass building inside the building.
White pipe on wall background, pipe for water system and electricity system on white concrete wall of building texture background, horizontal line, black and white, monochrome tone
Rail track
Plastic pipes in stock of finished products stacked in packs
a set of hangers, clothes on hangers
dumbbells in line in gym. Indoor gym training for fitness activity or bodybuilders.

See more

1489024925

See more

1489024925

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139651785

Item ID: 2139651785

Textile digital design motif pattern for women cloth front back and duppata print elements baroque ornament paisley abstract shape border Mughal pattern carpet wallpaper gift card hand made artwork.

Formats

  • 11308 × 2270 pixels • 37.7 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 201 pixels • 3.3 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 101 pixels • 1.7 × 0.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Stock_1

Digital Stock_1