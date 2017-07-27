Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile digital design motif pattern for women cloth front back and duppata print elements baroque ornament paisley abstract shape border Mughal pattern carpet wallpaper gift card hand made artwork.
Edit
Seamless background, artistic abstract colorful floral pattern, hand-draw oil painting
Digital print designs for ladies shirt sleeve
Metal surface with decorative elements
necklace embroidery print for fashion design for collar t-shirts and blouses, ethnic flowers neck line, vector illustration
necklace embroidery print for fashion design for collar t-shirts and blouses, ethnic flowers neck line, raster version illustration
seamless paisley and flowers square print scarf pattern. ethnic drawing
Set of abstract decorative red textures. Bright flowers. Kaleidoscopic illustration seamless.

See more

706572274

See more

706572274

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139651781

Item ID: 2139651781

Textile digital design motif pattern for women cloth front back and duppata print elements baroque ornament paisley abstract shape border Mughal pattern carpet wallpaper gift card hand made artwork.

Formats

  • 9992 × 3781 pixels • 33.3 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 378 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 189 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Stock_1

Digital Stock_1