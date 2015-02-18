Images

Image
Textile digital design motif pattern for women cloth front back and duppata print elements baroque ornament paisley abstract shape border Mughal pattern carpet wallpaper gift card hand made artwork.
kaleidoscope sequence patterns. 4k Abstract multicolored motion graphics background. Or for yoga, clubs, shows, mandala, fractal animation. Beautiful bright ornament. Seamless loop.
Black Vintage Seamless Background. Ornamental Geometry. Ornamental Geometry. Black Silver Oriental style. Indian Tribal Art. Luxury Kaleidoscope Pattern Floral Pattern. Floral Design.
Crayon Pattern. Retro Boho Ornament. Ethnic Crayon Pattern Design. Dark Grey Chalky Decorative Fabric. Bohemian Crayon Print. Ethnic Fabric. Vintage Grey Repeat. Folk Texture.
Ethnic pattern. Abstract kaleidoscope fabric design texture
Seamless Grey Shades Simple Floral Print. Simple Floral Print. Old Style Backdrop. Old Geometric Motifs. Simple Floral Print. Seamless Grunge Gray Grunge Canvas Design.
Striped hand painted seamless pattern with ethnic and tribal motifs, zigzag lines, brushstrokes paint in monochrome colors. Tribal seamless pattern hand drawn. Repeating geometric mesh tiles
Striped hand painted seamless pattern with ethnic and tribal motifs, zigzag lines, brushstrokes paint in monochrome colors. Tribal seamless pattern hand drawn. Repeating geometric mesh tiles

445604926

445604926

None

Never used

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139651779

Item ID: 2139651779

Formats

  • 2928 × 1794 pixels • 9.8 × 6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 613 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 307 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Stock_1

Digital Stock_1