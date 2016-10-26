Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile digital design motif pattern for women cloth front back and duppata print elements baroque ornament paisley abstract shape border Mughal pattern carpet wallpaper gift card hand made artwork.
Edit
Black and white seamless pattern for textile, backgrounds, tiles and designs
Tints of Romance Seamless pattern
Mandala concept with icon design, vector illustration 10 eps graphic.
Tints of Romance Seamless pattern
Vector patchwork quilt pattern. Vintage decorative collage. Hand drawn background. Indian, Arabic, Turkish motifs for printing on fabric or paper. Abstract colorful doodle pattern in mosaic style
Oriental seamless pattern in style of colorful floral patchwork boho chic with mandala in hexagon elements
Geometric seamless pattern. Funky colorful circles abstract shapes drawn by hand, vector texture.

See more

463942856

See more

463942856

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139651759

Item ID: 2139651759

Textile digital design motif pattern for women cloth front back and duppata print elements baroque ornament paisley abstract shape border Mughal pattern carpet wallpaper gift card hand made artwork.

Formats

  • 3960 × 2880 pixels • 13.2 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 727 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 364 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Stock_1

Digital Stock_1