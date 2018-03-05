Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile digital design motif pattern for women cloth front back and duppata print elements baroque ornament paisley abstract shape border Mughal pattern carpet wallpaper gift card hand made artwork.
Edit
Seamless colorful artistic horizontal pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and backgrounds
Ethnic seamless border. Hand drawn vector illustration
Ethnic seamless border. Hand drawn illustration
pattern cloth fabric thai
Seamless vector pattern with hearts in ethnic style. Background with tribal ornament of geometric shapes. Traditional design for textiles. Image for printing on paper, wallpaper, covers, fabrics.
Seamless Abstract Ethnic / Tribal Pattern.Able to repeat for textile printing.
Ethnic seamless pattern. Tribal art boho print, abstract ornament. Background texture, decoration

See more

398138356

See more

398138356

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139651707

Item ID: 2139651707

Textile digital design motif pattern for women cloth front back and duppata print elements baroque ornament paisley abstract shape border Mughal pattern carpet wallpaper gift card hand made artwork.

Formats

  • 6302 × 6234 pixels • 21 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 989 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 495 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Stock_1

Digital Stock_1