Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile digital design motif pattern decor border Mughal paisley abstract shape hand made artwork suitable for women cloth front back and duppata print and gift card wallpapers frame manually drwan
Edit
Gray mosaic background
Grunge texture black and white abstract monochrome
Snow on glass surface. Natural texture background.
Amazing plant wall in black and white.
Abstract geometric background, overlapping small polygonal cryst
Geometric texture pattern with watercolor effect
Ice snowflakes and frost pattern over the sun on frozen Christmas winter window. Colored in gray or silver tone. Selective focus at center with blur edges of image

See more

231560548

See more

231560548

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138773501

Item ID: 2138773501

Textile digital design motif pattern decor border Mughal paisley abstract shape hand made artwork suitable for women cloth front back and duppata print and gift card wallpapers frame manually drwan

Formats

  • 5400 × 3600 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Stock_1

Digital Stock_1