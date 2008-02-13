Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile digital design motif pattern decor border Mughal paisley abstract shape hand made artwork suitable for women cloth front back and duppata print and gift card wallpapers frame manually drwan
Edit
Metal texture with scratches and cracks
The color of the walls Peel
Peeled paint on concrete texture.
white concrete wall texture
Abstract, backgrounds, minimalism
Abstract texture of an old dirty weathered slate. Square. Close-up.

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

2138773449

Item ID: 2138773449

Textile digital design motif pattern decor border Mughal paisley abstract shape hand made artwork suitable for women cloth front back and duppata print and gift card wallpapers frame manually drwan

Formats

  • 3600 × 5400 pixels • 12 × 18 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Stock_1

Digital Stock_1