Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile digital design motif pattern decor border Mughal paisley abstract shape hand made artwork suitable for women cloth front back and duppata print and gift card wallpapers frame manually drwan
Edit
Grey Pixel Camouflage. Digital Camo background, military pattern, army and sport clothing, urban fashion. Vector Format. 16:9 aspect ratio.
Multicolor mosaic pattern kaleidoscope in blue, brown and green tones
Grey Pixel Camouflage. Digital Camo background, military pattern, army and sport clothing, urban fashion. Vector Format.
Background rusty
the older wall texture
Urban camouflage seamless pattern. Abstract military hexagon style. Camouflage seamless pattern for army, navy, hunting, fashion cloth textile. Colorful modern soldier style. Vector honeycomb texture
random elevated geometric shapes background (hexagonal shapes, green center version.)

See more

282473162

See more

282473162

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138773437

Item ID: 2138773437

Textile digital design motif pattern decor border Mughal paisley abstract shape hand made artwork suitable for women cloth front back and duppata print and gift card wallpapers frame manually drwan

Formats

  • 5400 × 3600 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Stock_1

Digital Stock_1