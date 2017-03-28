Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile Digital Design front Ornaments. Handmade art illustration. Border edge floral pattern. paisley abstract border pattern chunri motifs without room. Rugs motifs. ethnic motif
Seamless pattern of beautiful paisley cucumbers Turkish, Indian, Persian, Mexican, African. Vector illustration
seamless paisley pattern on navy background
Creative seamless pattern with hand drawn paisley element. Tribal ethnic seamless pattern. Vintage paisley, great design for any purposes. Ethnic ornamental background.
Vector seamless ethnic pattern
Colorful paisley seamless pattern. Blue paisley background.
Paisley vector seamless pattern. Fantastic flower, leaves. Batik style painting. Vintage background
Colorful seamless pattern. Hand drawn illustration with paisley and decorative cucumbers Turkish, Indian, Persian, African. Vector.

See more

1391615207

See more

1391615207

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133467441

Item ID: 2133467441

Textile Digital Design front Ornaments. Handmade art illustration. Border edge floral pattern. paisley abstract border pattern chunri motifs without room. Rugs motifs. ethnic motif

Formats

  • 3032 × 3173 pixels • 10.1 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 956 × 1000 pixels • 3.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 478 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Stock_1

Digital Stock_1