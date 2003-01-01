Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Text sign showing Cloud Business. Business concept computing that relies on shared computing resources Businessman Innovative Thinking Leading Ideas Towards Stable Future.
Formats
8000 × 8000 pixels • 26.7 × 26.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG