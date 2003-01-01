Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Text sign showing Cloud Adoption. Conceptual photo strategic move by organisations of reducing cost and risk Gentleman Jumping Excitedly Holding Trophy Showing Accomplishments.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134167011

Item ID: 2134167011

Text sign showing Cloud Adoption. Conceptual photo strategic move by organisations of reducing cost and risk Gentleman Jumping Excitedly Holding Trophy Showing Accomplishments.

Formats

  • 8000 × 6667 pixels • 26.7 × 22.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 833 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 417 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

N

nialowwa