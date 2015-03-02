Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 8365975
Texas. Shaded relief map. Shows major urban areas and rivers, surrounding territory greyed out. Colored according to terrain height. Map projection Mercator.
Illustration Formats
4398 × 4392 pixels • 14.7 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 999 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG