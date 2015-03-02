Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Texas. Shaded relief map. Shows major urban areas and rivers, surrounding territory greyed out. Colored according to terrain height. Map projection Mercator.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

8365975

Stock Illustration ID: 8365975

Texas. Shaded relief map. Shows major urban areas and rivers, surrounding territory greyed out. Colored according to terrain height. Map projection Mercator.

Illustration Formats

  • 4398 × 4392 pixels • 14.7 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 999 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

AridOcean

AridOcean