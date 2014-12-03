Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 15627904
Texas. Shaded relief map, with major urban areas and rivers, surrounding territory greyed out. Colored according to elevation. Clipping path for the state area included. Data source: NASA
Illustration Formats
4965 × 5000 pixels • 16.6 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
993 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
497 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.