Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 47522377
A telephone symbol with the text contact us made out of green leaves to be used by a company to symbolize ecology or enrivoNmental concerns.
Illustration Formats
3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG