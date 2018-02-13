Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
A telephone symbol with the text contact us made out of green leaves to be used by a company to symbolize ecology or enrivoNmental concerns.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

47522377

Stock Illustration ID: 47522377

A telephone symbol with the text contact us made out of green leaves to be used by a company to symbolize ecology or enrivoNmental concerns.

Illustration Formats

  • 3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

C

cubrazol