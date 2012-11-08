Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 16625044
Tall narrow Christmas tree has red balls and curly white overlay design with star on top. Wavy abstract snow hills and snowflakes on black.
Illustration Formats
2667 × 4000 pixels • 8.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.