Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2084140507
Table cloth pattern in blue and white color. Cross straight line in blue color on white background, Texture for textile products.
Bangkok, Thailand
P
By Poshstocker
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundblanketbreakfastcheckeredcheckered patternclassicclothclothingcookingcottoncountrydecorationdesigndetailfabricfashionfashionedgeometricgeometryginghamillustrationintersectkitchenmaterialnapkinoldpatternpicnicpicnic tableclothplaidredretrorusticseamlesssimplesquarestraightsurfacetabletableclothtabletoptextiletexturevintagewallpaperweavewhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist