Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sunny Summer Cloth Texture. emon Yellow Spotted Cotton Texture. Warm Tie Dye Pattern. Grunge Drywall Mud Art. Bleached Texture. Summer Tie Dye Seamless Pattern.
Formats
2236 × 2236 pixels • 7.5 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG