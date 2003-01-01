Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
suffer and use hand to hold on the chest from heart disease, Writhing In Pain, holding and massaging chest, feeling acute pain in heart, suffering stroke or heart attack, emergency situation,3d render
Formats
7680 × 4320 pixels • 25.6 × 14.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG