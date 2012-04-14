Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stylized sparkling sunflower in a field in mother-of-pearl warm colors. Narrow focus, macro, copy space.
Yellow Chrysanthemum Flower
yellow dandelion flower
Pile of fluffy dandelions flowers. Springtime nature.
Macro close-up photograph of the inside of a yellow dandelion flower, with its petals covered in pollen, yellow background for wallpaper.
spring awakening trees macro photo
Continuous Dandelion Flower Photo Texture
Taraxacum, commonly known as dandelions. A dandelion flower head composed of numerous small florets. Closeup. Background.

See more

1834852681

See more

1834852681

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127227033

Item ID: 2127227033

Stylized sparkling sunflower in a field in mother-of-pearl warm colors. Narrow focus, macro, copy space.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

allgoo

allgoo