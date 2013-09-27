Images

Image
The stylized figure of the girl under the solar parasol, represented by a black silhouette on a background of the color figure of a solar beach. Can be used as a background or a part of a composition
Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

3413105

Stock Illustration ID: 3413105

Illustration Formats

  • 2717 × 4000 pixels • 9.1 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 679 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 340 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

A

amlet