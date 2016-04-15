Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stylish living room interior of modern apartment and trendy furniture, gray sofa on parquet wooden floor and elegant accessories. Home decor. Template, 3D render, 3D illustration
Interior of loft living room with white walls, wooden floor, brown sofa and armchair standing near round coffee table on white carpet. 3d rendering
3d rendering : illustration of interior living room zone in a house or resort. Beach living with Sea view. white cozy interior modern furnish decoration style. soft light color picture style
Idea of white minimalist room with sofa. Scandinavian interior design. 3D illustration
Idea of white minimalist room with sofa. Scandinavian interior design. 3D illustration
White living room with sofa. Scandinavian interior design. 3D illustration
Modern bright interiors. 3D rendering
Modern bright interior with large window . 3D rendering

See more

570265054

See more

570265054

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137123221

Item ID: 2137123221

Stylish living room interior of modern apartment and trendy furniture, gray sofa on parquet wooden floor and elegant accessories. Home decor. Template, 3D render, 3D illustration

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3500 × 3500 pixels • 11.7 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jokiewalker

Jokiewalker