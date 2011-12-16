Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stylish Geometric Background Abstract Seamless Pattern Illustration Vintage Pattern Design Geometrical Flowers Colourful Ornament For Carpet, Wallpaper, Clothing, Wrapping, Fabric, Cover, Textile
Edit
Modern red stone wall with stripes texture and seamless background
Raster illustration. Cutout paper lace texture, raster tulle background, swirly seamless pattern in orange, red and pink colors.
Flat red mineral particles texture
Abstract glitter lights. Out-of-focus
old background wall painted with paint
Christmas and New Year holidays colour blurred background. Beautiful sparkling texture for all holidays.
Beautiful texture of red sparkles. glitter background. shiny texture

See more

1278903220

See more

1278903220

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132192477

Item ID: 2132192477

Stylish Geometric Background Abstract Seamless Pattern Illustration Vintage Pattern Design Geometrical Flowers Colourful Ornament For Carpet, Wallpaper, Clothing, Wrapping, Fabric, Cover, Textile

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pattern Trends

Pattern Trends