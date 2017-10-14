Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stylish Geometric Background Abstract Seamless Pattern Illustration Vintage Pattern Design Geometrical Flowers Colourful Ornament For Carpet, Wallpaper, Clothing, Wrapping, Fabric, Cover, Textile
Seamless square pattern. Vector illustration.
Seamless pattern of colorful polka dot in a small stylish in a beautiful red-black color scheme
Abstract geometrical seamless background consisting of hexagons.
The red texture of the Field with drones flying in an orderly manner in high quality is suitable for both banner and web design
Red pin art board. Circle pattern abstract background.
Abstract of polka seamless pattern. Fashion background graphic design. Modern stylish texture. Colorful template for prints, textiles, wrapping, wallpaper, banner, business. Vector illustration
Red steel surface or red metal texture background

See more

1387690097

See more

1387690097

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130897386

Item ID: 2130897386

Stylish Geometric Background Abstract Seamless Pattern Illustration Vintage Pattern Design Geometrical Flowers Colourful Ornament For Carpet, Wallpaper, Clothing, Wrapping, Fabric, Cover, Textile

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pattern Trends

Pattern Trends