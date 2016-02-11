Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Structure of Mucor mold, black fungus, yellow fungus, illustration. Opportunistic fungi that cause mucormycosis involving skin, nasal sinuses, brain and lungs. Complication of Covid-19
A set of three aesthetic vintage backgrounds. Abstract minimalist posters for social networks, web design. Trendy illustrations with lines, colors, shapes, dots, gold, stripes.
Top View of Isolated Close Up Spices in Wooden Spoons on White Background
spice in spoon
Sppon and fork kitchen utensils set handmade from coconut tree and bamboo wooden on isolated white background.
Sppon and fork kitchen utensils set handmade from coconut tree and bamboo wooden on isolated white background.
Seamless pattern of spoons, spots. Hand drawn.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137609891

Item ID: 2137609891

Structure of Mucor mold, black fungus, yellow fungus, illustration. Opportunistic fungi that cause mucormycosis involving skin, nasal sinuses, brain and lungs. Complication of Covid-19

Formats

  • 5780 × 3756 pixels • 19.3 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 650 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 325 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kateryna Kon

Kateryna Kon