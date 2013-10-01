Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Striped Bright Art. Beautiful Watercolor Tie Dye. Colorful Striped Shapes. Colorful Indigo Dyed Texture. Magic Fashion Print. Artistic Effect. Grunge Acrylic Dirty Style.
Formats
4160 × 2080 pixels • 13.9 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG