Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Striped Bright Art. Beautiful Watercolor Tie Dye. Colorful Striped Shapes. Colorful Indigo Dyed Texture. Magic Fashion Print. Artistic Effect. Grunge Acrylic Dirty Style.
Indigo blue and yellow color. Dirty art. Fragment of artwork. Spots of oil paint. Watercolor abstract artistic wallpaper background. Contemporary art. Trendy tie dye pattern.
Watercolor painted background. Abstract Illustration wallpaper. Brush stroked painting. 2D Illustration.
Watercolor painted background. Abstract Illustration wallpaper. Brush stroked painting. 2D Illustration.
Pastel Blue Fabric Pattern .Dirty Watercolor Splash. Craft Dirty Background. White Fabric Pattern Dirty Tie Dye Banner. Blue Pastel Trendy Fashion Print.
Watercolor painted background. Abstract Illustration wallpaper. Brush stroked painting. 2D Illustration.
Watercolor painted background. Abstract Illustration wallpaper. Brush stroked painting. 2D Illustration.
Watercolor painted background. Abstract Illustration wallpaper. Brush stroked painting. 2D Illustration.

See more

1551809102

See more

1551809102

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129629637

Item ID: 2129629637

Striped Bright Art. Beautiful Watercolor Tie Dye. Colorful Striped Shapes. Colorful Indigo Dyed Texture. Magic Fashion Print. Artistic Effect. Grunge Acrylic Dirty Style.

Formats

  • 4160 × 2080 pixels • 13.9 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

T

Trust Me I Drink Mint