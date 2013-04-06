Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Striped background. Background with horizontal stripes and lines. Abstract stripe pattern. Background for scrapbooking, printing, websites, blogging.
Edit
abstract background | modern strips texture | simple pattern | beautiful illustration | graphic wallpaper for interior,theme or fashion design
abstract background | colorful strips texture | simple pattern | beautiful illustration | graphic wallpaper for interior,poster or fashion design
colorful parallel horizontal lines pattern | abstract vibrant geometric striped background | modern illustration for theme template backdrop wrapping paper or presentation concept design
abstract background | colorful graphic geometric textures
color parallel vertical lines background | abstract vibrant geometric elements pattern | trendy illustration for template wallpaper artwork poster or creative concept design
color parallel vertical lines pattern | abstract vibrant geometric art background | elegant illustration for template theme backdrop garment or presentation concept design
color parallel horizontal lines pattern | abstract vibrant geometric art background | retro illustration for wallpaper template backdrop postcard or presentation concept design

See more

1051867337

See more

1051867337

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142453407

Item ID: 2142453407

Striped background. Background with horizontal stripes and lines. Abstract stripe pattern. Background for scrapbooking, printing, websites, blogging.

Formats

  • 4080 × 4080 pixels • 13.6 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

anna_kovaleva_s

anna_kovaleva_s