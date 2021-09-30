Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2092852420
Streaked broken stripe summer tie dye batik beach wear pattern. Seamless blotched stain space dyed shibori effect. Washed out painterly trendy fashion print background.
N
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractactive wearall overartisticbackgroundbatikbleedblotchblotchedblurbrightbrokenbrush strokecolorfulcovercraftdecorativedesigndigitaleffectfabricfashioninkirregularmaterialmessymodernpainterlypaperpatternprintrandomseamlessshiborispace dyedstainstreakstreakedstripestripedsummertextiletexturetie dyetye dyevariegatedwallpaperwashwashed outwatercolor
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist