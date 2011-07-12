Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stop corona-virus pandemic medical concept with dangerous cells, Coronavirus nCov, 2019 virus epidemic outbreak stop red sign, no virus ban virus or Coronavirus or COVID-19 symbol, 3d rendering
this is the logo of the prohibition on shaking hands
coronavirus. virus. Ban, removal, treatment. Medicine, health. 3d rendering
Viruses, pneumonia, epidemics and pandemics. Health problems caused by strains of viruses and bacteria, among other causes.
no drugs, no marijuana vector in flat style
A white button with marijuana leaf and not symbol isolated on white, Stopping using Marijuana
Coronavirus quarantine - Stay at home caution sign - pin button design. Vector illustration.
Coronavirus warning illustration. Prohibition sign - crossed out virus and black silhouettes of people in light blue medical masks

See more

1669316635

See more

1669316635

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132936643

Item ID: 2132936643

Stop corona-virus pandemic medical concept with dangerous cells, Coronavirus nCov, 2019 virus epidemic outbreak stop red sign, no virus ban virus or Coronavirus or COVID-19 symbol, 3d rendering

Formats

  • 9600 × 4000 pixels • 32 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 417 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 209 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

LADYMAYPIX

LADYMAYPIX