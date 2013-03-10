Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Still life oil painting depicting a bouquet of bright red poppies and white peonies flowers in vase.
Seamless pattern with red lilies, protea, berries and herbs, flowers and leaves on light background. Floral pattern for wallpaper or fabric.
Poppy, wild rose and cornflowers with leaves on flowers background. Seamless floral pattern. Watercolor, hand drawn. Vector stock.
Abstract Elegance Seamless pattern with floral background
art vintage watercolor floral seamless pattern with red and white roses and gerbera isolated on white background
Beautiful floral composition on blue background.
art vintage blurred colorful watercolor and graphic floral seamless pattern with big red peony, grasses and leaves on grey background
Orange blooming dahlias in the garden

See more

1164385798

See more

1164385798

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124510932

Item ID: 2124510932

Still life oil painting depicting a bouquet of bright red poppies and white peonies flowers in vase.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5192 × 4008 pixels • 17.3 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 772 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 386 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

VIS Fine Art

VIS Fine Art