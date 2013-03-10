Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Still life oil painting depicting a bouquet of bright red poppies and white peonies flowers in vase.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5192 × 4008 pixels • 17.3 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 772 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 386 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG