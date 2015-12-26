Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 44432128
star scene color colour star abstract background scene performance magic magical purity conceptual painting ribbon mark spell image simplicity shape illustration element retro symbol template part des
Illustration Formats
3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG