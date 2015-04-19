Images

Image
Star of David - the symbol of Judaism in a national religious design for the Independence Day celebrations of the State of Israel and for the birthday parties of 13-year-old boys
Star of David - the symbol of Judaism, against an elegant seamless gray background that is suitable for interior design and decoration of festive events such as Rosh Hashanah, Passover and Yom Kippur
Beige and white geometric ornament. Seamless pattern for web, textile and wallpapers
Gilded Jewish illustration with the Stars of David - the symbol of Judaism in shades of yellow and mustard gold for the spiritual interior design of synagogues and beautiful and special holiday cards
Gold and silver Star of David - the symbol of Judaism in a festive religious illustration for Shabbat, holidays and events for spiritual interior design, decoration and beautiful luxury greeting cards
Gilded Jewish illustration with the Stars of David - the symbol of Judaism in shades of yellow and mustard gold for the spiritual interior design of synagogues and beautiful and special holiday cards
Abstract background texture in geometric ornamental style. Seamless design.
Vector damask seamless retro pattern background star geometry cross frame chain. Elegant luxury brown tone design for wallpapers, backdrops and page fill.

2132006969

Item ID: 2132006969

