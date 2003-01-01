Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stained Glass Forever series. Visually attractive backdrop made of color fragments, shape patterns and symbols suitable in layouts on art, space division and design
Formats
3600 × 2700 pixels • 12 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG