Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Square frame of abstract spots, dots of different shapes in gray, blue and beige colors, on a white background. For postcards, invitations, website design, packaging design, notebook and diary covers
Edit
Milk with berries fruits
Covers templates set with bauhaus, memphis and hipster style graphic geometric elements. Applicable for placards, brochures, posters, covers and banners.
Wallpaper for your smartphone screen. Light backdrop. Vertical Banner for social media and networks. Vector illustration. Phone wallpaper, great design for any purposes. Cute pattern. Minimal design
Light Red, Yellow vector layout with circles, lines. Beautiful illustration with circles, triangles in nature style. Best design for poster, banner.
Vector abstract hipster geometric lines seamless background. Vector seamless pattern with brush strokes in memphis style. Background for printing brochure, poster, party, summer print. A4.
Colorfull Abstract Shape Dot Background
Tools for hair styling on white background top view

See more

617555363

See more

617555363

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133913651

Item ID: 2133913651

Square frame of abstract spots, dots of different shapes in gray, blue and beige colors, on a white background. For postcards, invitations, website design, packaging design, notebook and diary covers

Formats

  • 7000 × 7000 pixels • 23.3 × 23.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ira Rish

Ira Rish