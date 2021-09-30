Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2096383963
Square dots pattern map of Ethiopia. Ethiopian dotted pixel map with national flag colors isolated on black background. illustration.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbannerblackborderbusinessclean meshcoloredcolorscolourscountrydetaileddigitaldotsdottedensignethiopiaethiopianflagflatfufuristicfuturegeographyillustrationisolatedlightmapminimalminimalistnationalnightoutlinespatternpennantpennonpixelpixelatedpointscienceshapesilhouettesimplesquarestylestylizedtexturetexturedtopographytravelworld
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist