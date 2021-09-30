Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089936405
Spruce letter L and elements isolated on white background. Watercolor hand drawing illustration of forest green fir tree alphabet font. Perfect for card, print, logo, poster, cover.
K
By Kaya Gach
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alphabetaquarellebackgroundblankcapitalcardcedarconiferouscovercutedarkdecorationdesigndrawingecosignselementevergreenfirfontforestgreenhandholidayhomeillustrationinteriorisolatedlabellandscapeletternaturenicepaintpineposterprintscriptsignsimplesprucesymboltextvignettingwatercolorwhitewinterwoodword
Categories: Nature, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist