Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sparkling golden magic dust particles bokeh on transparent background, Christmas sparkl light effect, sparkle, shine lights, yellow dust sparks and star shine with special light, vector illustration.
Formats
7488 × 5002 pixels • 25 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG