Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Space Textured Mixed Paintbrush, Watercolor Textures . Cyan Artistic Hand Drawn Design, Acrylic Paint Effect, Mint Blue Watercolor . Frame Grunge Aquarelle Fashion
Formats
6901 × 4864 pixels • 23 × 16.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 705 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 353 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG