Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 11357680
South Korea. Shaded relief map, with major urban areas. Surrounding territory greyed out. Colored according to elevation. Includes clip path for the state area.
Illustration Formats
4280 × 4133 pixels • 14.3 × 13.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 966 pixels • 3.3 × 3.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 483 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG