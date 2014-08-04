Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Software development for different devices. Application test and IT service concept. Process of optimization, debugging program or code for laptop. Banner, program code on screen device
Formats
10091 × 5418 pixels • 33.6 × 18.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 537 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 269 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG