Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Soft mint green, white and grey textured background with dark green falling leaves with bright pink highlights. For lingerie, sleep, nightwear, bedlinen, mugs, fashion

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

6716002

Stock Illustration ID: 6716002

Soft mint green, white and grey textured background with dark green falling leaves with bright pink highlights. For lingerie, sleep, nightwear, bedlinen, mugs, fashion

Illustration Formats

  • 3375 × 4631 pixels • 11.3 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 729 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 365 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Paula Rimmer

Paula Rimmer