Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 35520235
Soft blue background with abstract green and brown crocus, white daisies, green leaves, texture and tiny cream and green floral pattern. Textured hand drawn textile design for interiors, gift
Illustration Formats
3400 × 4656 pixels • 11.3 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
730 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
365 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.