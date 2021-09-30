Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2091648907
Snowman with a bucket on his head and a hare on his hand. Watercolor illustration on white background
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbluecardcarrotcartooncelebrationchristmaschristmas treecoldcozycutedecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesigndrawingfrostfungiftgraphicgreetinghappyhappy new yearholidayiceillustrationmerrymerry christmasnewnew yearpostcardrabbitredscarfsmilesnowsnowfallsnowflakesnowmansymboltexturetraditionaltreewatercolorwhitewinterxmasyear
Categories: Miscellaneous, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist