Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2083971208
Snowflakes and balls in pastel background. Children's winter print. Seamless Christmas pattern. Crystals, soft pink and soft blue circles
A
By Aine Ging
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbabybackgroundballbluecardchildchildrenchristmascirclecolorconfetticrystalcutedelicatedesignfabricfashionflakegeometricgraphichappyholidayiceillustrationlightmagicmerrynew yearornamentpaperpastelpatternpinkprintrepeatroundseamlesssnowsnowflakesnowytextiletexturevintagewallpaperwaterwhitewinterwrapperwrapping
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist