Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 1504000
Snow fairy the White-haired fairy in a dress with a pattern from snowflakes on a background of city, in which it is snowing
Illustration Formats
2640 × 3896 pixels • 8.8 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
678 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
339 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.