Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 16974607
Snow branch Christmas and New Year background Banner for your text, decorated with patterns of branches and Snowflakes on a blue background JPG (See Vector Also In My Portfolio)
Illustration Formats
4828 × 4829 pixels • 16.1 × 16.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.