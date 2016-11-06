Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smooth Collie dog digital art illustration isolated on white background. Scotland origin tricolor working, herding dog. Cute pet hand drawn portrait. Hand drawn graphic clip art design for web, print
Yorkshire Terrier Dog Isolated on Pink Background in studio
Cocker Spaniel
Yorkshire Terrier Dog Isolated on Pink Background in studio
rottweiler
Chesapeake bay retriever dog breed CBR Chessie originated in USA. Purebred domestic animal wearing blue collar. Mammal with long ears puppy canine isolated on white background digital art illustration
Pug dog isolated

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134054775

Item ID: 2134054775

Smooth Collie dog digital art illustration isolated on white background. Scotland origin tricolor working, herding dog. Cute pet hand drawn portrait. Hand drawn graphic clip art design for web, print

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dneprstock

Dneprstock