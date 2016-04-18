Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Small Daisy Flowers Seamless Texture Trendy Color Popular Illustration Abstract Hand Drawn Pattern Design Textile Texture Packaging Package Wallpaper Card
Seamless background with a daisies and ladybirds
Seamless background with a daisies and ladybirds
classical ditsy floral seamless background
Wildflowers, white chamomile on a blue background, seamless pattern. Botanical vector illustration. For paper, covers, fabric, gift wrapping, wall painting, interior decor.
Group of Oxeye Daisy on blue background
Simple summer seamless background with ladybirds and daisies
abstract chamomile pattern on a blue background

See more

1488003278

See more

1488003278

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137933593

Item ID: 2137933593

Small Daisy Flowers Seamless Texture Trendy Color Popular Illustration Abstract Hand Drawn Pattern Design Textile Texture Packaging Package Wallpaper Card

Formats

  • 4200 × 4200 pixels • 14 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

H

hasibe-design