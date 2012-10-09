Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Slices of red juicy watermelon with seeds ice cream. Watercolor tropical fruit illustration. Healthy food,. Summer design element
watermelon isolated on white background
Ripe juicy watermelon whole half quarter segment and bite sized pieces on stick realistic set vector illustration
watermelon isolated on white background
Watermelon watercolor seamless pattern on green background
Watercolor illustration, set. Watermelon, half a watermelon, a piece of watermelon, a slice of watermelon
Slices of watermelon isolated on white background, top view
Sliced of watermelon isolated on white background.

See more

1392185255

See more

1392185255

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133473565

Item ID: 2133473565

Slices of red juicy watermelon with seeds ice cream. Watercolor tropical fruit illustration. Healthy food,. Summer design element

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4880 × 6000 pixels • 16.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 813 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 407 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katrinshine

Katrinshine