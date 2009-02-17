Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sky Tribal Paint. Green Ethnic Dye. Blue Bohemian Stripe. Blue Texture Print. Sea Dye Batik. Green Dyed Abstract. Ocean Ink Batik. Blue Ink Watercolor. Blue Green Grain Paint. Bright Ink ZigZag
Formats
3300 × 1415 pixels • 11 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG